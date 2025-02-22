Delhi Capitals elect to field against UP Warriorz in WPL match

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi Capitals’ skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field against UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match here on Saturday.

In their previous match on Wednesday in Vadodara, Delhi Capitals had defeated UP Warriorz by seven wickets with one ball to spare.

While Delhi retained their playing XI, UPW made one change, bringing in Saima Thakor in place of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry (wk), Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor.