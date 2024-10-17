Delhi Capitals’ IPL and WPL teams'' cricket operations to be managed in rotation between owners

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The management of cricket operations for Delhi Capitals’ men’s and women’s teams in the IPL and the WPL will be handled in a two-year rotation policy between their owners GMR Group and JSW Group.

The GMR Group will handle the operations of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League for the next two years, while JSW Sports will handle the franchise’s team in the Women’s Premier League.

The roles will switch when JSW Sports will take over the management of men’s team in 2027.

The announcement was made in a release shared by the owners here on Thursday.

“The strategic move aims at optimising operational efficiency across teams within the ownership umbrella of the Delhi Capitals franchise,” the release said.

“The business operations of the franchise, however, will continue to be run by the Delhi Capitals’ management team.

“Key decisions like auctions, captaincy, player release and retentions of both teams will be made by the Delhi Capitals’ board, and will be decided mutually by senior leadership of both groups.” While GMR Group is one of the founder franchise of the IPL with the team formerly named Delhi Daredevils, they entered a 50-50 partnership with JSW Sports in 2018 after which the team was rebranded as Delhi Capitals.

“In addition to the Indian Men’s and Women’s IPL teams, the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 League will continue to be run by GMR Group and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 South African league will be run by JSW Sports,” the release said. PTI DDV ATK