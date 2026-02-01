Delhi Capitals keep UP Warriorz to 122/8 in WPL

Vadodara, Feb 1 (PTI) Marizanne Kapp (3/30) and Chinelle Henry (2/25) delivered the goods as Delhi Capitals restricted a hapless UP Warriorz to a paltry 122 for eight in their must-win WPL clash, here on Sunday.

UP Warriorz lost their skipper Meg Lanning on the first ball of the innings and failed to gain any momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kapp accounted for opener Deepti Sharma (24), Charli Knott (12) and Deandra Dottin (5). Henry also removed Simran Shaikh (22) when she threatened to pull things back for UPW.

Opening the innings, star India all-rounder Deepti tried her best to provide early momentum with a 19-ball 24, for which she struck four fours and a six.

But UPW failed to get any partnership going which hurt their cause. Simran Shaikh tried to change the course of the innings with a brisk 14-ball 22 with three fours, but she too fell at a wrong juncture for UPW.

Shikha Pandey (23 not out) played a handy knock late in the innings.

Brief Scores: UP Warriorz: 122/8 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 24, Shikha Pandey 23 not out; Chinelle Henry 2/25, Marizanne Kapp 3/30). PTI DDV APS APS