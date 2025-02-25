Delhi Capitals opt to field against Gujarat Giants in WPL tie

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League contest here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals made one change, bringing in Titas Sadhu in place of Arundhati Reddy. The Giants brought in Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield and Meghna Singh.

While Delhi Capitals are coming into this contest following a 33-run loss to UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants too suffered a defeat, by five wickets to Mumbai Indians, in their last outing.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh. PTI DDV AH AH