Sports

Delhi Capitals post 183 for 6 against CSK with KL Rahul's 77 runs

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
KL Rahul CSK vs DC

KL Rahul plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Chennai: Opening batter KL Rahul struck a fine half century to help Delhi Capitals post 183 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Rahul's 77 off 51 balls was studded with six fours and three sixes. Abishek Porel chipped in with 33 while Tristan Stubbs made 24 not out after DC opted to bat.

For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed (2/25) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 183 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 77, Abishek Porel 33; Khaleel Ahmed 2/25).

Delhi Capitals Axar Patel MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK CSK vs DC KL Rahul