Delhi Capitals post 257/4 against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi Capitals posted a massive score of 257/4 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, young Jake Fraser-McGurk started smashing the ball around from the get go and propelled DC to 92 for no loss in the powerplay.

Fraser-McGurk blazed away to a 25-ball 84 before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla, caught in the deep while trying to clear the fence.

Shai Hope sustained the momentum given by Fraser-McGurk's brutal onslaught and hammered 41 off just 17 balls with five sixes, while Tristan Stubbs chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 257/4 in 20 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 84, Shai Hope 41, Tristan Stubbs 48 not out).