Delhi concede first innings lead to Rajasthan but recover to 296 all out

Rajsamand, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi conceded the first innings lead to Rajasthan but did well to recover to 296 all out after an ordinary start on day three of their Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan here on Tuesday.

Delhi's winless record this season is set to continue as they trail Rajasthan by 274 runs. Rajasthan had piled on 570 for seven in their first innings, effectively batting Delhi out of the game.

Opener Arpit Rana (62), Vaibhav Khandpal (62) and Pranav Rajvanshi (57) scored fifties for Delhi. Kukna Ajay Singh and Jaideep Singh took three wickets each for Rajasthan.

In Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai were on course for a big win over Puducherry having reduced them to 231 for six after enforcing the follow-on.

Puducherry still trail by 267 runs and the game should be over in the first session on day four.

After declaring at 630 for 5, Mumbai dismissed Puducherry for 132 and made them bat again.

Captain Shardul Thakur and off-spinner Tanush Kotian took three wickets in the first innings before adding one more to their tally in the second essay. Aman Khan was the highest scorer for Puducherry in the second innings, making 84 off 44 balls batting at number eight.

Brief Scores: At Mumbai: 630/5 decl in 147 overs (Musheer Khan 84, Akhil Herwadkar 86, Siddhesh Lad 170, Sarfaraz Khan 67, Akash Anand 107 not out, Shardul Thakur 56 retd hurt; Sabhay Chadha 2/146). Pondicherry in 132 all out in 47.2 overs (Mohit Kale 53 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/22, Tushar Deshpande 2/26).

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 170 & 422 all out in 100.5 overs (Abdul Samad 125, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 95; Rakshan Readdi 3/86, Tanay Thyagarajn 4/87). Hyderabad 121 and 169/7 (Tanmay Agarwal; Abid Mushtaq 4/56).

At Rajsamand: Rajasthan 570/7d in 161 overs (Sachin Yadav 130, Kunal Singh Rathore 102, Mahipal Lomror , Kartik Sharma 120; Simarjeet Singh 3/81). Delhi296 all out in 92.2 overs (Arpit Rana 62; Vaibhav Khandpal 62; Jaideep Singh 3/36).