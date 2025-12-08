Delhi end SMAT campaign with win over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand top Group D

Ahmedabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Yash Dhull and skipper Nitish Rana scored fine half-centuries as Delhi ended their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with an 18-run win over Uttarakhand here on Monday.

With their third win in seven games, Delhi finished third in Group D, behind Jharkhand and Rajasthan who advanced in the premier domestic T20 competition.

Both Dhull (52 off 37) and Rana (51 off 29) had a productive tournament but the team failed to qualify for Super 8 stage after a disappointing first leg of the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi made 162 for seven in 20 overs before limiting Uttarakhand to 144 for seven. Prashant Chopra (54 off 50 balls) top scored for Uttarakhand.

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and Digvesh Singh Rathi took two wickets each for Delhi that stemmed the flow of runs.

Jharkhand topped Group D after a 36-run win over Rajasthan, maintaining their unbeaten run in the group stage.

Jharkhand hammered 215 for five courtesy quickfire contributions from Virat Singh (69 off 36), captain Kushagra (55 off 37 and Robin Minz 58 off 27). Rajasthan could only manage 179 in 19.2 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi 162/7 in 20 overs (Yash Dhull 52, Nitish Rana 51; Agrim Tiwari 2/18). Uttarakhand 144/7 in 20 overs (Prashant Chopra 54; Suyash Sharma 2/27, Digvesh Rathi 2/22).

Jharkhand 215/5 in 20 overs (Virat Singh 69, Robin Minz 58; Kukna Ajai Singh 1/23). Rajasthan 179/10 in 19.2 overs (Karan Lamba 52; Sushant Mishra 3/21).