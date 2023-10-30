Delhi FC, TRAU play out a draw in I-League

Ludhiana, Oct 30 (PTI) Delhi FC and TRAU FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their I-League match at the Namdhari Stadium here on Monday.

TRAU took the lead against the run of play in the first half through Liton Shil (29th minute) but Delhi clawed back early in the second half, through veteran forward Balwant Singh (47th).

Home side, Delhi FC, who are playing from Sri Bhaini Sahib this season, created most of the chances in the first 45 minutes, but it was TRAU FC, who took the lead.

Shil handed the lead to the Red Pythons, when he produced a glancing header off a free-kick by Abraham Okyere in the 29th minute. That goal gave more confidence to TRAU, who started to keep more possession.

The momentum changed again at the start of the second half, when Delhi head coach Yan Law brought on Arnoldinho in place of Himanshu Jangra, a substitution that immediately worked wonders for the home side.

Just minutes after the breather, Arnoldinho sent in a cross from the left, as Balwant leapt high to nod the ball in.

Delhi could have taken the lead around the hour mark, when Bhupender Singh sent a long one into the box, as Balwant slid in to send the ball goalwards, but it struck TRAU keeper Mithun Samanta's leg, before trickling agonisingly close to the goal line, and out of play.