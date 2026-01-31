Delhi fight back to take 110-run lead against Mumbai in Ranji tie

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi rode on half-centuries from Vaibhav Kandpal (61) and Ayush Doseja (62 not out) after Divij Mehra’s five-for to stage a fightback and take an overall lead of 110 runs against Mumbai, on Day Three of their Ranji Trophy Group D clash here on Saturday.

Kandpal and Doseja kept Mumbai at bay with a 106-run stand but Himanshu Singh (2/23) struck late in the day to break the stubborn stand, with Delhi finishing at 206 for four when play was called off.

Onkar Tarmale took a sharp one-handed grab diving to his right at backward square leg when Kandpal mishit one high in the air.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Mehra secured his second five-wicket haul against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, returning 31-8-64-5 to help his side make a strong comeback.

“I was injured after that five-for against Mumbai (in 2022-23) so it felt very good to have contributed,” said an emotional Mehra, who spent time on the sidelines due to a spur in heel of his landing foot.

He also gave credit to veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for pointing out the areas that he needed to work on.

"They both (Pant and Ishant) have spoken with me in details and told me that whatever I am doing is not enough in white-ball cricket. There are a lot of areas to work upon." "Ishant bhaiya told me sternly after one match: 'Dekh bhai itne se nahi chalega (this isn’t enough). He made me realise things which I was not able to by myself. He has told me about the kind of training I have to go through and what should be my schedule be like as a fast bowler.

"Rishabh bhaiya said that I bowl in right areas but I will have to work on my pace and variation,” Mehra added.

Following Siddhesh Lad's (103) dismissal in the third over of the day, Mehra removed Suved Parkar (58) in the next to put the pressure back on Mumbai who had resumed with a lead of 45 runs.

Mumbai eventually finished with an overall lead of 96 runs courtesy a handy 34 from Shams Mulani.

Sanat Sangwan (24) and Rahul Dagar (19) kept Mumbai at bay in initial exchanges.

But in the 12th over, Tushar Deshpande, who had troubled Dagar with some sharp in-swing, eventually pinned him leg-before.

Onkar Tarmale then had first-innings’ centurion Sangwan caught at the first slip by substitute fielder Hardik Tamore, on field for Sarfaraz Khan, off a very low catch to his right with the decision being taken against the batter by both umpires.

Doseja, meanwhile, got a lifeline on 36 when Deshpande could not hold on to a tough return catch.

At Nadaun, visitors Jammu and Kashmir piled a mammoth lead of 603 runs in the first innings as they kept on batting till the last wicket to post 771 against hosts Himachal Pradesh.

J&K piled up further misery on the hosts when Auqib Nabi struck early to remove Ankit Kalsi (2) and skipper Ankush Bains (5), with HP reeling at 26/2 and staring at a heavy defeat since they trail by another 577 runs.

Chhattisgarh reached 100 for two, behind by another 248 runs in the second innings against Hyderabad who had piled up 631.

Puducherry need another 121 runs to win after they reached 51 for two, chasing 172 against Rajasthan who were bowled out for 352 in the second innings.

Brief scores: In Mumbai: Delhi 221 & 206/4 in 51 overs (Vaibhav Kandpal 61, Ayush Doseja 62 not out; Himanshu Singh 2/23). Mumbai 317 in 103.2 overs (Musheer Khan 57, Siddhesh Lad 103, Suved Parkar 58; Divij Mehra 5/64, Money Grewal 3/74).

In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 168 & 26/2 in 9 overs (Pukhraj Mann 10 not out; Auqib Nabi 2/6). Jammu and Kashmir 771 in 182.1 overs (Shubham Pundir 165, Paras Dogra 52, Abdul Samad 61, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 110, Abid Mushtaq 177; Rohit Kumar 4/131).

In Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh 283 & 100/2 (Anuj Tiwary 47 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/13). Hyderabad 631.

In Puducherry: Rajasthan 168 & 352 in 94.3 overs (Mahipal Lomror 131; Karan Kannan 6/139, Sagar Udeshi 4/88). Puducherry 349 & 51/2 in 15 overs (R Shreeram 29 not out; Mohit Changra 2/15).