Delhi GM Open offers prize purse of Rs 1.21 crore

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament will be held here from June 7-14 with participation of over 2,500 players from more than 15 countries and a prize purse of Rs 1.21 crore.

Organised by the Delhi Chess Association (DCA), the tournament will feature 20 Grandmasters in action across three rating-based sections.

Held under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), the Delhi GM Open is Asia's largest classical-format chess event.

Bharat Singh Chauhan, President, DCA, said: "For two decades, the Delhi GM Open has helped build the foundation of Indian chess. This is where young talent gets tested, where norms are earned, and where future Grandmasters cut their teeth." This year's prize pool reflects a significant increase over last year, with Rs 51 lakh allocated for Category A (open to rated players), and Rs 35 lakh each for Categories B and C (U-1900 and U-1700, respectively).

All categories will follow the FIDE Swiss System with 10 rounds per section.