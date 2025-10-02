Delhi golfer Arjun Prasad opens up six-shot lead in TN Open

Coimbatore, Oct 2 (PTI) Aiming for his maiden PGTI title, Delhi golfer Arjun Prasad came up with the day's best score of four-under 68 to increase his lead to six shots at the end of the penultimate round of the Rs one crore Tamil Nadu Open here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Arjun (70-70-68), who was overnight leader by one shot, took his total to eight-under 208 after three rounds at the Coimbatore Golf Club.

Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (72-73-69) gained six spots following his round of 69 to end the day in tied second at a total of two-under 214.

Arjun Sharma (72-72-70) of Noida, whose round featured an eagle, jumped four spots following his 70 in Round 3 to also be placed tied second.

Twenty-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal (74-69-71) of Delhi came up with a 71 to rise three positions to be part of the three-way tie for the second place.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, who was overnight second, slipped to fifth place after returning a 74.

Arjun Prasad, currently ranked second in the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit and chasing his maiden title, enjoyed a steady front-nine where he made a birdie and bogey each. He then made rapid progress on the back-nine thanks to his accurate wedge shots that set up four birdies for him between the 10th and 15th holes.

He finally closed the day with a bogey and birdie on the last three holes.

"I started well and then had a solid phase with a row of pars where I kept the ball in play. On the back-nine I started hitting it closer and reaped the rewards for it with more birdies," said Prasad.

"I feel I've planned my rounds well so far by sticking to my gameplan. I've hit good tee shots and given myself a lot of chances on the greens. Today I also hit my approaches well. The focus will be on repeating the same things and sticking to the basics in the last round," he added. PTI AM AM PDS PDS