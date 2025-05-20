Delhi govt to boost sports infra, provide financial assistance to athletes: CM Gupta

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi government will boost sports infrastructure in the city and provide professional coaching and training to budding athletes through a public-private partnership (PPP) mode, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

The BJP government will provide all necessary facilities to sportspersons of Delhi so that they do not migrate to other states, and bring glory to the city, she said while inaugurating Delhi Games-2025 at Talkatora stadium.

"Under the previous governments, sportspersons in Delhi had to leave the city and get registered in other states. But, now the Delhi government is arranging facilities for them through the Delhi Sports Council," she said.

The Delhi government will give all the facilities to the youth and students in the national capital so that they stay back and bring laurels to the city, she emphasised.

Accusing the previous government of obstructing the plan to open Delhi Sports University, she said her government has allocated funds for it.

The CM said the Delhi Games-2025 will usher in a new era of sports culture in the capital. Education, sports, and cultural excellence will define Delhi’s new identity, she said.

"The Delhi government has doubled the sports budget and quadrupled the athlete reward fund compared to the previous government. Our goal is that no athlete should be left behind due to a lack of resources. Every talented youth in Delhi should receive the same level of support that a capital city ought to provide,” she said.

The government will also push for the PPP model to promote sports coaching in the Delhi government schools, she said.

The Delhi government is fully committed to the overall development of sports infrastructure and opportunities across the capital, she asserted.

"We are ensuring access to world-class stadiums, advanced training centres, modern sports infrastructure, high-tech equipment, and skilled coaching,” she said, adding that necessary financial support will be provided to athletes for their development and participation at the state, national, and global level.

Over 12,000 athletes competing across 40 different sports disciplines are participating in the Delhi Games-2025, according to an official statement. PTI VIT NB