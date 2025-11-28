Delhi Half Marathon raises Rs 4.12 crore for charity

New Delhi: Delhi Half Marathon (DHM) organisers have managed to raise Rs 4.12 crore for 16 social causes following the event's 20th edition last month.

"With the support of Philanthropy Partner Lakshyaa, over Rs 4.12 crore was raised for various social causes by NGOs, fundraisers, corporates and runners," said the DHM organisers in a statement.

Over two decades, DHM has raised more than Rs 88 crore for charity, the statement claimed.

Kenyan long-distance runners Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk stamped their authority on the streets of India's capital, storming to victory in the men's and women's elite races held on October 12.