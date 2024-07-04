Delhi HC dismisses plea by dressage athlete Shruti Vora against non-selection for Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by dressage athlete Shruti Vora challenging her non-selection for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Vora, in her petition, assailed Equestrian Federation of India (EFI)'s "Selection Criteria Notice 2024" and the selection of athlete Anush Agarwalla for the dressage event on the ground that the criteria was arbitrary and perverse as it considered the past performance of an athlete-horse combination rather than attributing more weightage to the most recent performance.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said the selection criteria did not warrant judicial intervention, and the autonomy and expert judgment of National Sports Federations must not be undermined in the absence of clear evidence of irrationality or gross unfairness in their decision-making processes.

"Respondent No. 1 (EFI) has demonstrated adherence to a rational and transparent selection framework, as aligned with the international governing body, FEI, which justifies a deferential approach," said the court in the judgement.

"The Court finds no merit in the present petition and accordingly the same is dismissed, along with the pending applications," it said.

The court recorded that while the petitioner advocated a model that prioritised recent results, the selection system employed by EFI was also a "reasoned approach that aims to identify athletes who demonstrate sustained excellence, a critical factor for success in events such as the Olympic games".

"While this judgment upholds the current selection criteria, it is important to recognize the dynamic nature of sports and the continuous evolution of competitive standards. Respondent No. 1 (EFI), as an expert body, should remain open to reassessing and refining these criteria to adapt to any significant changes in the sport of Dressage or in response to feedback from athletes and other stakeholders," it said.

Acknowledging the petitioner's "commendable dedication" to the sport of dressage, Justice Narula said the petitioner achieving such "high standards" in the "demanding sport" while managing significant personal commitments was "truly no small feat".

"Dr. (Abhishek) Singhvi highlighted her exceptional focus and perseverance, not only within her sporting discipline but also in balancing her responsibilities as a mother. This underscores a profound commitment to excellence.. This case, regardless of its outcome, should not be seen as a setback but as a testament to her commitment and a stepping stone for future endeavours," the court said.

It added that the petitioner's journey can serve as an inspiration for many, particularly to those who juggle multiple roles while chasing their dreams. PTI ADS SK SK