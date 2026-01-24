Delhi HC puts on hold selection of India''s two athletes for Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina in Italy is less than two weeks away but the selection of the two Indian athletes for the Games by an ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association has been put on hold by the Delhi High court.

In a petition filed at the Delhi High court, Manjeet, a cross country skier, challenged the IOA's decision to forward Stanzin Lundup's name for the 2026 Winter Olympics in cross country skiing.

Manjeet contented that he has been overlooked despite being placed higher in the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) rankings. He also alleged in the petition about procedural lapses and conflicts of interest in the selection process by the ad-hoc committee, constituted by the IOA to run the affairs of Ski and Snowboard India.

India has earned two quotas for the 2026 Winter Olympics (February 6 to 22). The first of those was earned by Alpine Skier Arif Khan, who qualified for the Games on the basis of his world ranking.

Arif is the only Indian to have competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics four years back.

"Needless to state that the selection/forwarding of the names of the athletes for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026, would be subject to the outcome of the present petition," a single bench of Justice Amit Sharma said in his order on Friday.

In the petition, Manjeet said that as per the eligibility criteria, he was ranked No. 1 in FIS standing.

However, that has been overlooked in forwarding the name of Lundup.

"It is also contented on behalf of the petitioner that the ad-hoc committee constituted as per Office Order dated 13.10.2023 issued by President, Indian Olympic Association, in consultation and recommendation by International Ski & Snowboard Federation (ISF), has not been ratified by the Executing Council and/or General Meeting of the Indian Olympic Association," the petition said.

"Further, the constitution of the said ad-hoc Committee is also challenged on account of the fact that one of the Members, namely, Mr. Arif Mohd. Khan, is a competing athlete and his name has also been sent in the category of Men Alpine Skiing in the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026, under the quota, and thus, creating a conflict of interest." The IOA, on its part, submitted to the court "that the names of two athletes Mr. Arif Mohd. Khan, for Men Alpine Skiing, and Mr. Stanzin Lundup, in the category of cross country skiing, has been forwarded for the participation in the aforesaid Winter Olympic Games 2026".

The Sports Ministry, in its submission before the court, said "how India got quota in Cross Country Skiing could not be independently verified".

"India has secured one quota place in Men's Cross-Country Skiing through the quota allocation process (Qualification System document for Cross Country Skiing is attached). However, how India got quota in Cross Country Skiing could not be independently verified, as no official confirmation is available in the public domain," the ministry said.

"It is noted that three Indian athletes participated in multiple events at the 44th FIS Nordic World Ski Championships held from 26 Feb to 9 Mar 2025 at Trondheim, Norway, which was part of the qualification system." "In view of the above, it cannot be conclusively determined how Shri Stanzin Lundup secured the quota place. Further, since the quota places are allocated to the country, clarification is also required on the basis on which both athletes have been selected to represent India at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games." The ministry said a detailed justification has been sought from the IOA regarding securing the quota and the selection procedure adopted for nomination of athletes.

On this, the HC said that "the selection/forwarding of the names of the athletes for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026, would be subject to the outcome of the present petition".

The case has been listed for January 27. PTI PDS PDS DDV