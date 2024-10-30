Delhi HC seeks Centre stand on plea to appoint administrator for TTFI

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre and Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on a plea seeking appointment of an administrator to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the sports body.

Advertisment

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan issued notice to the central government as well as TTFI on the public interest litigation which has also sought suspension of the federation's status as a national sports federation until it is in full compliance of the Sports Code.

"Issue notice. Learned counsel for respondent nos.1 (Union of India) and 2 (TTFI) accept notice. They pray for and are permitted to file their counter affidavit(s) within four weeks," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said in the order passed on October 28.

Petitioner Yatharth Pandya, a former national-level table tennis player and a sports activist, alleged in his plea that TTFI was functioning in violation of the Sports Code.

Advertisment

He also alleged there was a systemic failure in the governance of TTFI and its affiliates, which required judicial intervention.

"(There is) persistent non-compliance with the Sports Code, opaque elections, financial irregularities, and entrenched leadership, despite multiple court rulings and government directives," the petition said.

The PIL also sought directions to TTFI to furnish detailed financial data and forensic audits on its website in order to ensure complete transparency in compliance with the Sports Code.

Advertisment

The petitioner was represented by advocates Sarojanand Jha and Tushar Kumar.

The matter would be heard next on February 25. PTI ADS ZMN