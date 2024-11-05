Delhi, Karnataka, Bengal earn wins in Senior Men's National Hockey Championship

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh registered dominating wins on the second day of the Senior Men's National Hockey Championship here on Tuesday.

Delhi hammered Jammu & Kashmir 6-0 in a Pool F match, thanks to goals from Nitesh (34th, 58th), Bharat (3rd), Govind Singh Bisht (14th), Mukul Sharma (21st) and Vikas Upadhyay (23rd).

In Pool D, Karnataka ran over Chandigarh 5-1. For Karnataka, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (41st, 48th) struck a brace while Surya NM (10th), Bharat Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (19th) and Manjeet (59th) scored a goal each.

In another Pool D match, Uttarakhand secured a 5-0 win over Tripura following a walkover.

In Pool H, Bengal routed Assam 10-0 with Raushan Kumar (10th, 12th, 30th) scoring a hat-trick. Captain Rajendra Oram (4th, 58th), Avoy Ekka (19th), Alsem Lakra (20th), Milan Saha (31st), Sunil Jojo (41st) and Nitish Neupane (48th) are the other goal scorers.

Andhra Pradesh decimated Andaman & Nicobar 13-0 in Pool C, with Lekalla Hitesh Rao (13th, 15th, 21st, 41st, 48th, 55th, 56th) scoring seven times. Rayudu Veera (5th), Harsha Kamal Teja (6th), Galla Siva Pramod (30th), Tatiparthi Aron Saroj (33rd), Maddimeni Rajesh (38th) and Venu Gorela Gopal (49th) scored a goal each.

Meanwhile, hosts Tamil Nadu managed a 2-2 draw against Madhya Pradesh in their Pool C game. Love Kumar Kanojiya (35th) and Akshay Dubey (42nd) scored for MP, while Selvaraj Kanagaraj (42nd) and Shanmugavel S (53rd) found the net for TN. PTI AYG PDS PDS