Delhi, Karnataka express interest in hosting India's next Davis Cup tie against Netherlands

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) India will host formidable Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers in February next year and most likely the tie will be played on the hard courts with both Delhi and Karnataka expressing the desire to stage the matches.

India advanced to the Qualifiers stage after upstaging Switzerland 3-1 in a rare overseas success in World Group I in September while the Dutch team lost by the same margin to Argentina in the second round of the Qualifiers.

The Qualifiers 1st Round will take place on February 6-7 or 7-8 with home nations having the choice of dates. The draw was made on Sunday evening.

The last time the two teams competed in Davis Cup was in 2003 when Netherlands thumped India 5-0 at home. The overall head-to-head record stands 2-2.

The Netherlands have three singles players in top-100, led by world number 25 Tallon Griekspoor. Jesper de Jong (76) and Botic van de Zandschulp (77) are the other two players. Guy Den Ouden (160) is another solid player in Dutch ranks.

The Dutch team also has three top-50 players in doubles: David Pel (29), Sander Arends (30) and Sem Verbeek (36). India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal is confident of the country's good show.

"If India gets its best players competing in the tie and they perform the way they did against Switzerland, we can beat any team. At this stage of the competition where top-16 nations compete, it's always going to be tough," said Rajpal.

India are led by 273rd ranked Sumit Nagal but the tall Dhakshienswar Suresh (ranked 524) is nicely shaping up for future.

Rajpal, who is also Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) President, expressed interest in hosting the tie in the national capital.

"We will be interested, definitely we are going to bid for this," he said.

Sunil Yajman, the joint secretary, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) also expressed interest.

"If AITA gives us the opportunity, we would love to host this Davis Cup tie," said Yajman.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is embroiled in litigation following a petition by two former players, who challenged the validity of the elections held in September 2024.

Since then the old dispensation is calling the shots as no judgement has been delivered by the Delhi High Court despite a number of hearings in the case.

As per the process, the AITA will ask its state units about interest in hosting the tie. If multiple states express interest, the decision will be made as per the players' choice of surface.

The seven teams that come through two rounds of Qualifiers will join hosts Italy in the 2026 Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna.