Delhi, Maharashtra score big wins in Senior Women's National Football Championships

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) It rained goals in the Senior Women's National Football Championship here on Sunday with Delhi and Maharashtra registering big wins in completely lop-sided Group D matches.
Delhi mauled Andaman and Nicobar 21-0 with Deepika Pal (7th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 54th, 59th, 64th, 66th) scoring eight goals.
Forward Fragrancy Riwan (4th, 9th, 28th, 45+3, 52nd) scored five goals, while midfielder Ruchi (14th, 36th, 49th, 81st) netted four. Substitute Debika Tanti (65th, 68th, 90+1) struck thrice while captain Saloni (32nd) got one to her name.
In the day's second game in Group D, Maharashtra thrashed Pondicherry 11-0.
Vaishnavi Barate (22nd, 38th, 42nd, 50th) scored four goals, while captain Arya More (16th, 90th), forward Payal Kothari (33rd, 45+2) and midfielder Ritika Singh (37th, 90+5) netted two each. Substitute Sneha Uikey (71st) got one goal to her name.
Delhi are currently on top of Group D while Maharashtra take the second spot.