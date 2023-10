Delhi name Dhull as captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead a 19-member Delhi squad in the country's premier domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament to be held from October 16 to November 6.

The squad announced by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday also features India pacer Ishant Sharma, IPL rising star Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav and speedster Navdeep Saini.

Right-hand batter Himmat Singh will be Dhull's deputy.

Delhi will play their first match against Uttar Pradesh on the opening day at Dehradun.

Delhi squad: Yash Dhul(c), Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat(wk), Himmat Singh(vc), Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Dev Lakra, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Sani, Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Lakshay Thareja(wk), Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sharma, Jonty Sindhu. PTI SSC SSC SSC