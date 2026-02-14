Delhi Open: Karan Singh, Manas Dhamne handed singles wild cards

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Davis Cupper Karan Singh and Manas Dhamne have been awarded main draw singles wild cards for the ATP Delhi Open, which begins at the DLTA Complex here on Monday.

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association also confirmed main draw wild cards for Digvijay Pratap Singh, who was part of India’s Davis Cup squad as a reserve during the recent tie against the Netherlands, along with four qualifying wild cards.

Karan's inclusion comes on the back of his role in India’s victorious Davis Cup tie in Bengaluru, while 18-year-old Manas is widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Indian tennis.

"Karan Singh and Digvijay Pratap Singh played important roles in the recent Davis Cup campaign, and this wild card is a recognition of their contribution to the team’s success," DLTA president Rohit Rajpal said in a release.

"Karan Singh and Digvijay Pratap Singh played important roles in the recent Davis Cup campaign, and this wild card is a recognition of their contribution to the team's success," DLTA president Rohit Rajpal said in a release.

"Manas Dhamne is one of the most exciting young talents in the country today, and it is important that we provide him with opportunities at events like the Delhi Open to help him grow and gain valuable experience at a higher level." The DLTA has also awarded qualifying singles wild cards to Nitin Kumar Sinha, Ishaque Eqbal, Udit Kamboj and Denis Yevseyev. These players will compete in the qualifying draw for a place in the main tournament.