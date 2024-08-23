Delhi Premier League: Central Delhi Kings beat Purani Dilli 6 by 109 runs

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Central Delhi Kings produced a rollicking performance to crush Purani Dilli 6 by a massive margin of 109 runs in their Delhi Premier League clash here on Friday.

Aryan Rana scored 75 while Ranji team batter Jonty Sidhu cracked a 22-ball 50 as Central Delhi Kings posted a formidable total of 217 for seven in their 20 overs batting first against which Purani Dilli 6 crumbled for 108 all-out in just 12.1 overs.

Chasing 218, Arpit Rana was dismissed for a duck early on by Money Grewal while the other opener Manjeet could only manage five.

For Purani Dilli 6, veteran Shivam Sharma was the top scorer with 36 off 22 balls including five boundaries and one six. Sanat Sangwan contributed with 33 runs from 18 balls but their efforts went in vain.

Sumit Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4 for 22. Grewal scalped 3/28 and Sidhu took 3/8.

Earlier, Central Delhi Kings got off to flying start as Dhruv Kaushik took the attack to the opposition, hitting 38 off 19 balls with two fours and three sixes after Yash Dhull (9) fell early.

Hiten Dalal (23) failed to convert his start but it was the pair of Rana and Sidhu who put on 73 runs for the fourth wicket to solidify for their side.

Rana went on to make a higher score as he hammered nine fours and three sixes to make 75 from a mere 38 balls.

Sidhu, on the other hand, clobbered four sixes and two boundaries to make his 50 off 21 balls post which he was immediately dismissed.

Brief scores: Central Delhi Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Aryan Rana 75*, Jonty Sidhu 50; Prince Yadav 3/47) beat Purani Dilli 6 108 all out in 12.1 overs (Sanat Sangwan 33, Shivam Sharma 36; Sumit Kumar 4/22, Money Grewal 3/28 and Jonty Sidhu 3/8) by 109 runs. PTI DDV KHS