Delhi SG Pipers acquire star Australian defender Corey Weyer

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Australian defender Corey Weyer has been roped in by Delhi SG Pipers for the upcoming season of Hockey India League (HIL), the club said on Friday.

Advertisment

The 28-year-old Weyer comes as a replacement for fellow Australian Flynn Ogilvie, who opted out of the league due to personal reasons.

Weyer is known for his powerful drag-flicking ability, which will enhance the Pipers' defensive lineup and provide an additional set-piece option.

"We welcome Corey to Delhi SG Pipers family. He is a great addition to our team as he is strong defender and his addition will only fortify our backline," SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE) CEO, Mahesh Bhupathi said in a statement.

Advertisment

"As a team, we are really excited because we have managed to rope in a top-notch player in the form of Corey." Weyer made his international debut for the Kookaburras in 2017 and was a member of the Paris Olympics squad.

He brings a wealth of international experience to the Pipers, having played in the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Australia secured the bronze medal. He also earned gold medals at the 2019 Oceania Cup and 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.

“Corey is a great defender and a world-class distributor of the ball. He also brings with him an extra dragflicking option," Graham Reid, head coach of the men's team of Delhi SG Pipers said.

Advertisment

"Weyer's selection for the Delhi SG Pipers aligns with the team's goal of bolstering the defence with a player who has proven himself at the highest level of international hockey.” Weyer has 63 caps for the national team and his return to the Kookaburras’ fold is a testament to his improved form and physical capabilities. PTI ATK TAP