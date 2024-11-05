Delhi SG Pipers to play Gonasika in opening match of men's HIL on December 28

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi SG Pipers will play Visakhapatnam franchise, Gonasika in the opening match of the men's competition of the revamped Hockey India League, starting December 28 in Rourkela.

The franchise-based tournament is set to return after a hiatus of seven years in a new look with the event being organised for both men and women co-currently.

While the men's competition will feature eight teams, the women's event will be played in Ranchi among four teams.

The men's HIL will be conducted in two phases, with the opening phase witnessing all the eight sides playing against each other once between December 28 and January 18.

The second phase starts on January 19, where the eight teams will be clubbed into two groups of four each. While Pool A will feature Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers; Pool B consists of Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons and UP Rudras.

Each team in phase 2 will compete against each other in their respective pools, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, scheduled to be held on January 31. The third place play-off and the final will be played on February 1.

The women's HIL competition, to be conducted for the first time, will start on January 12 in Ranchi.

In the women's tournament all four teams -- Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Soorma Hockey Club -- will play against each other in two instances.

The opening contest will be between Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors. Following the league stage, the top two teams will progress to the final scheduled for February 1.

"Both men and women teams will also play one of their matches at an alternate venue to bring HIL excitement to fans in multiple locations," the organisers said in a media release.

Commenting on HIL's return, Hockey India president and HIL Governing Committee chairperson, Dilip Tirkey said: "We are thrilled to reintroduce the HIL after a seven-year hiatus.

"This season promises high-calibre matches and intense competition, showcasing the best of Indian and international hockey talent." PTI AYG SSC SSC