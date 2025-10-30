Delhi State Billiards & Snooker Championship to begin on Nov 16

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association will organise the state championship at the Megapool Academy in Dwarka from November 16.

The winners and runners-up from each category will earn the right to represent Delhi at the National Championships to be held in January 2026, the statement added.

Junior and sub-junior events will be held simultaneously, the association said in a release. Entries for all categories will close on November 10, said Joint Secretary Manmeet Singh.

The championship carries a total prize purse of Rs 1.50 lakh. PTI AT KHS