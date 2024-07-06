Delhi State Kabaddi Association announces launch of inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Delhi State Kabaddi Association on Saturday announced the launch of its inaugural league.

The Delhi Kabaddi League will feature eight franchise teams named after different regions, with a formal bidding process to be conducted later.

Players from Delhi will be indexed into various groups, as the tournament will serve as a platform to promote local talent.

Speaking about the competition, Delhi State Kabaddi Association President Ramesh Bidhuri said, "Kabaddi is one of the oldest sports in India, and we are excited to launch the Delhi Kabaddi League, which will bring this beloved game to new heights in our capital city." The winners of the league will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the runners-up will take home Rs 3 lakh, whereas the teams finishing third and fourth will collect Rs 1 lakh each.

The event will be organised and managed by 100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd.

The company's CEO Ravindra Bhati said, "100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. is committed to organising and managing this league, ensuring a smooth, professional, and unforgettable experience for everyone involved." PTI AYG PDS PDS