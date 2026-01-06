Delhi storm into VHT quarterfinals from Group D

Alur (Karnataka), Jan 6 (PTI) Skipper Rishabh Pant-led Delhi stormed into the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a round to spare after registering a thumping six-wicket win over Railways in their Elite Group D penultimate league match here on Tuesday.

Delhi’s bowlers laid the foundation before the batters completed a one-sided chase, as the table-toppers extended their strong run with their fifth win in six matches, sealing qualification for the knockouts for the first time in five years.

After Railways elected to bat, Navdeep Saini and Ayush Badoni picked up three wickets apiece to bowl them out for 179 in 40.4 overs, with Delhi’s pacers setting the early tone.

Veteran Ishant Sharma (1/5 in four overs) was outstanding with the new ball, while Harshit Rana (1/42) provided support as Railways slipped to 19 for 2 in six overs.

Saini (3/30 in 5.4 overs) and off-spinner Badoni (3/30 in 10 overs) then ripped through the middle and lower order, reducing Railways to 99 for 6 in 23.2 overs.

Only Kush Marathe offered resistance with a patient 51 off 66 balls, while skipper Karn Sharma chipped in with 29, but Railways never recovered and their innings folded well before the allotted 50 overs.

Chasing a modest 180, Delhi made light work of the target, racing to 182 for 4 in just 21.4 overs, with a staggering 170 balls to spare.

Opener Priyansh Arya was the star of the chase, smashing a blistering 80 off 41 balls, studded with 12 fours and three sixes, to earn the Player-of-the-Match award.

Arya put Railways’ attack to the sword and shared an explosive 109-run opening stand with Sarthak Ranjan (33), effectively settling the contest inside the first 13 overs.

Pant, who had struck a rapid 67 against Services in the previous match, continued his rich vein of form, hammering 24 off just nine balls, including three sixes and a four, to finish the chase in a hurry.

Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 38 off 28 balls, ensuring there were no late hiccups as Delhi cruised home to remain firmly on top of the Group D table.

Delhi, who face Haryana in their last league fixture, are now poised to top the table heading into the last eight with their high net run-rate.

Axar slams 73 ========= India all-rounder Axar Patel dished out a commanding show with the bat as Gujarat notched their third win from six matches with a crushing 233-run victory over Odisha.

Axar top-scored with a fluent 73 off 60 balls and then applied the brakes with a miserly bowling of 14 runs from his five overs as Gujarat piled up a daunting 333 for 6 before skittling Odisha out for 100 in 28.1 overs.

Batting first, Gujarat built a formidable total with openers Aarya Desai (54) and Urvil Patel (64) providing a solid platform, while Ahaan Poddar made a composed 64 off 76 balls.

Axar then took charge in the latter half of the innings, striking eight fours and two sixes to accelerate Gujarat past the 300-run mark.

He added valuable runs with Saurav Chauhan, who finished unbeaten on a brisk 44 off 26 balls, as Gujarat finished their innings on a high.

Chasing an imposing target of 334, Odisha never found their footing against a disciplined Gujarat bowling attack.

Captain Chintan Gaja led from the front with a devastating spell, claiming 6/31 as Odisha collapsed. Odisha were reduced to 40/4 inside 10 overs, with Gaja accounting for key batters, including skipper Biplab Samantray, who top-scored with a modest 22.

Left-arm seamer Arzan Nagwaswalla (2/26) and Japagnya Bhatt (2/22) provided effective support, while Axar chipped in with a tidy spell of 5 overs for 14 runs, maintaining relentless pressure through the middle overs.

The Odisha innings lasted just 28.1 overs.

Brief Scores: Railways 179 in 40.4 overs (Kush Marathe 51; Navdeep Saini 3/30, Ayush Badoni 3/30) lost to Delhi 182/4 in 21.4 overs (Priyansh Arya 80; Raj Choudhary 3/46) by six wickets.

Gujarat 333/6 in 50 overs (Axar Patel 73, Urvil Patel 64, Ahaan Poddar 64, Aarya Desai 54, Saurabh Chauhan 44 not out) beat Odisha 100 in 28.1 overs (Biplab Samantray 22; Chintan Gaja 6/31) by 233 runs.

Saurashtra 349/5 in 50 overs (Harvik Desai 110, Vishvaraj Jadeja 71, Prerak Mankad 53; Pulkit Narang 3/62) beat Services 238; 45.5 overs (Rajat Paliwal 44; Chetan Sakariya 3/57, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/30) by 111 runs.

Haryana 324 in 49.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 112, Mayank Shandilya 75, Parth Vats 69; Jagarlapudi Ram 3/61). Andhra 307/7 in 48 overs (Srikar Bharat 70, CR Gnaneshwar 67 not out). Match tied. PTI TAP PDS PDS