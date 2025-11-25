Delhi to host 3x3 All India Basketball Championship on Dec 27-28

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A record 80 teams -- 50 men's and 30 women's squads -- will vie for honours when the national capital hosts the 3x3 All India Basketball Championship on December 27 and 28.

The tournament is being organised in memory of late Harish Sharma, the former international basketball player and noted sports administrator.

The Prithvi Nath Club (PNC), affiliated with the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), is conducting the championship, while DBA will host it under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

The event also carries official endorsement from FIBA 3x3.

"This format is the future of basketball and encompasses agility, reflexes, strategy, and everything in its recipe that makes it exciting. FIBA's approval gives this tournament the prestigious status it deserves," Sudhanshu Mittal, co-chairperson of the organising committee, said in a release.

"It is a proud moment for all basketball players and all Indians that this new future-centric format has the endorsement of FIBA," he added.

Registrations for the championship are open until December 12.