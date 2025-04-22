Delhi to host Asian Yogasana Sports Championship from April 25 to 27

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) India will host the second Asian Yogasana Sports Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here from April 25 to 27.

The championship will be orgainsed by Yogasana Bharat in collaboration with the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India.

A total of 170 athletes from 21 Asian countries will participate in the event. Forty technical officials, and 30 team managers and coaches will grace the event. The championship will be held in four age categories -- 10-18, 18-28, 28 to 35 and 35 to 45 years.

"It's a milestone moment for Yogasana sport as we host the Asian Championship in India and establish a global platform for our sport; my best wishes to the Indian team as this historic moment will echo for a lifetime in competitive sports," said Yogasana Bharat president Udit Sheth during the launch of theme song and unveiling of mascot for the event here on Tuesday.

Besides Sheth, the event was also attended by Asian Yogasana President Sanjay Malpani and World Yogasana Secretary General Jaideep Arya.

The championship will bring together the finest Yogasana athletes competing across strength, flexibility, endurance, and artistic categories, while reflecting the deep spiritual roots and rigor of Yogic traditions.

The first edition of the championship was held in Bangkok, Thailand in 2022.