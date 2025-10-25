Delhi to host UKK season 3

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) League will be hosted in the national capital for the first time when action unfolds in the third edition from November 29 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Pune and Cuttack had hosted the previous two editions.

The six-team league unveiled its season-3 anthem, a vibrant celebration of Kho Kho's speed, energy, and emotional connect across India and features top league players Dilip Khandavi, Rohan Singhade, and Avdhut Patil, along with fans and athletes from diverse corners of the country.

"Ultimate Kho Kho is a movement celebrating India’s Kho Kho legacy through a modern lens," said Amit Burman, Promoter of UKK.

"This anthem captures that spirit perfectly — rooted in Indian pride but presented with a global edge. As we head into Season 3 in Delhi, our focus is on elevating the league’s stature, broadening its reach, and inspiring fans to see Kho Kho as a symbol of India’s sporting resurgence," said Burman.

Arriving at a time when India’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games is gathering momentum, UKK’s Delhi edition underscores the growing spotlight on indigenous sports.

"Being part of this anthem means a lot because it reflects how far Kho Kho has come. The league has changed lives — giving players like me exposure, better training, and a national platform," said Khandavi.