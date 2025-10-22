Delhi tribunal awards Rs 38.64 lakh compensation to parents of sportsman killed in road accident

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A motor accident claims tribunal here has awarded a compensation of more than Rs 38.64 lakh to the parents of a national-level handball player who died in a road accident in 2018.

Presiding Officer Arul Varma was hearing the claim petition of the parents of the deceased sportsman, Amar Yadav, who died after a tractor collided with his car on December 4, 2018.

In an order dated October 10, the tribunal said, "The driver of the offending vehicle (tractor) steered clear of the witness box and did not lead any controvertible evidence to negate or refute the allegations of rash and negligent driving." Thus, an adverse inference had to be drawn against him, the tribunal added.

"It stands proved on the touchstone of preponderance of probabilities that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the transgressing or offending vehicle," it said.

Taking note of an affidavit filed by the victim's mother, it said Yadav was a national-level handball player and had won several championships.

"It cannot be gainsaid that the deceased had a bright future in the arena of sports had his life not been cut short on account of the accident," the tribunal said.

It then awarded a compensation of more than Rs 38.64 lakh under various heads.

The tribunal said the vehicle owner, driver and insurer, United India Insurance, were jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation, but the insurer had to deposit the amount. PTI MNR SKM RC