Delhi, UP, Punjab and Haryana earn wins in Senior Hockey Men National Championship

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI) Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi were among the victorious teams on the sixth day of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, here on Saturday.
In Pool A, Punjab hammered Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 8-0, courtesy braces from Gurjinder Singh (8’, 11’), Sudarshan Singh (38’, 39’) and Pardeep Singh (42’, 50’), while Jobanpreet Singh (14’) and Gursahibjit Singh (44’) netted a goal each.
In Pool B, Haryana trounced Telangana Hockey 5-1, with a brace from Joginder Singh (32’, 48’) while Pankaj (29’), Deepak (35’) and Rajinder Singh (37’) found a goal each.
Similarly in Pool F, Uttar Pradesh crushed Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 11-1 with captain Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (14’, 39’, 50’) scoring a hat-trick along with a brace from Faraz Mohammad (30’, 57’).
Delhi defeated Kerala Hockey 6-1 in their Pool F meeting, with Nitesh (22’, 41’, 44’) scoring a hat-trick, while Dheeraj Vats (4’, 28’) had a brace, along with an effort from Govind Singh Bisht (19’).
In Pool H, Assam Hockey produced a 4-1 winning performance over Bihar, thanks to Abdul Qadir (10’, 30’, 40’) getting a hat-trick, along with a sole goal from Aniket Tiwari (44’).
Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bengal 3-1, with Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (39’), Nilakanta Sharma (45’) and Cyril Lugun (55’) finding the back of the net. PTI AYG DDV