Delhi's Asha and Puja grab opening day honours in National Ranking Bridge C'ship

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Asha Sharma and Puja Batra from Delhi grabbed the opening-day honours by claiming pole position in the women's pair competition at the National Ranking Bridge Championship here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Sharma and Batra, who were part of the Indian women's team that recently participated in the Bridge Olympiad in Argentina, topped the table with 81 IMPs at the end of three sessions of elimination.

The Mumbai duo of Marianne Karmarkar and Aditi Jhaveri were in second position with 76 IMPs.

Gujarat's Vidhya Patel and Kalpana Gurjar were in third position with 72 IMPs.

Advertisment

A total of 35 pairs from across India participated in the elimination round from which 18 qualified to play in the finals.

The mixed teams and mixed pairs events will commence later this week. PTI DDV AM AM AM