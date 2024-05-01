Delighted that my constituency will be represented at T20 WC: Tharoor on Samson's inclusion

New Delhi: Delighted by Sanju Samson's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said the wicketkeeper-batter, who hails from his constituency Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, has got a much-deserved break.

India on Wednesday announced their provisional squad of 15 for the marquee tournament to held in the Americas in June.

Samson has taken the second wicketkeeper's slot behind comeback-man Rishabh Pant in the side to be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

"Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!," Tharoor tweeted.

The 68-year-old former diplomat has been a vocal advocate of Samson's inclusion in the national set-up and had criticised his omission from the ODI World Cup squad last year.

Samson is enjoying a stellar run in the ongoing IPL and has led Rajasthan Royals to the top of the points table, scoring 385 runs in nine games.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 25 T20 Internationals for India since making his debut in 2015.