Dempo beat Sreenidi 1-0 in I-League

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Argentine midfielder Cristian Perez Roa converted from the spot in the eighth minute to propel Dempo Sports Club to a 1-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan FC in a round five match of the I-League here on Friday.

The all-important goal was the result of a rather needless infringement in the box by Sreenidi custodian Ubaid CK, and Perez Roa grabbed the opportunity to bulge the net from the penalty kick.

Coached by former India defender Samir Naik, Dempo, who have played all their five matches away from home thus far, now have 10 points and are temporarily placed at the top of the table.

The equations, however, could change in the next few days when other teams like Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers play their round five matches.

Sreenidi, on the other hand, have six points after playing all their five matches at home. The defeat against Dempo was their third and second consecutive at the Deccan Arena.

Sreenidi did their best to avoid a defeat. Apart from earning a series of corners, they came close to finding the elusive goal several times. But when push came to shove, the home team faltered and paid the price.

Dempo, who hardly created a positive chance as the match progressed, lived dangerously. On two occasions, when Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi tumbled in the six-yard box with the ball nowhere in his possession, the defenders came up with miraculous goal-line saves to fetch three points for their team.