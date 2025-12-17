Denis Shapovalov leads Hawks'' charge against Kites in WTL

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) World No. 23 Denis Shapovalov unleashed just-enough power to beat Kites’ Dakshineshwar Suresh to give an early 25-21 advantage to Hawks in the opening contest of the World Tennis League (WTL) here on Wednesday.

Shapovalov won the fourth tie 7-5 to keep his side ahead.

Suresh matched the Canadian star shot for shot in the first 10 games, primarily through his booming serve.

Staying close to Suresh through a mix of big serves and ground shots, Shapovalov nosed ahead in the 11th game with the lone break of the tie.

From 30-30, Shapovalov produced two excellent backhand winners to seal the match in Hawks’ favour.

But the preceding men’s doubles was the most rooted event of the day because of Nick Kyrigos’ presence.

Kyrigos, who is staging a comeback from injuries and a surgery, entertained the crowd in the company of Suresh.

There were some booming serves and typically creative ground shots, as the Kites’ pair defeated Hawks’ Shapovalov and Yuki Bhambri 6-4.

“For me, obviously, I’m half Malaysian so the culture here and the food here is very similar so I feel at home. Obviously, today I'm heartbroken that we couldn't get the win against the Hawks but I'm looking forward to the rest of the matches,” said Kyrigos after the first tie.

The Australian player said he is just trying to find his groove while playing in such semi-competitive events.

“Yeah, I think obviously I'm not playing a full schedule, I mean for players like these two (Maya and Elina) who are going to play a full schedule, I guess they're trying to find rhythm.

“But for me, you know, I'm just here to have fun and I love playing in front of the fans,” he added.

However, Hawks made the early running, winning the women’s doubles.

Elina Svitolina and Maaya Revathi defeated Kites’ Ankita Raina and Marta Kostyuk 7-5, and later Svitolina defeated Kostyuk 7-5 to solidify the advantage.

The 16-year-old Maaya was quite chuffed to be in the same team as some vastly experienced players.

“Well, first of all, it's been a while since I played in India. Yeah, so that was good. And having a lot of people around, a lot of good players…it’s honestly been an honor to have them around.

“You see them in the Slams, but here they are in. So, yeah, it's been, like, getting called to the Slams,” said the promising Indian.

Crowd unhappy ========== The match began on a curious note after spectators in the left-side stand complained en masse about poor visibility of the court because of ornate player entrance gate and high chair of the referee.

They were soon shifted to the nearby stand, as the women's doubles resumed from the scoreline of 1-1. PTI UNG ATK