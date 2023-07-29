Dennis seals Formula E drivers' title with 2nd place finish in topsy-turvy London E-prix

London, Jul 29 (PTI) Jake Dennis sealed the drivers' title to become the first British champion at the Formula E series after finishing second in the chaotic London E-Prix, which Mitch Evans won despite starting sixth on the grid on Saturday.

The penultimate race of the season-9 was red-flagged twice, the second time due to a bizarre blockage at Turn 19 when all the cars behind the top-three had to stop as there was no space left to move on the narrow circuit in lap 35.

Team Alalanche Andretti's Dennis started second from the grid, dropped to fifth and finished third, but was promoted to second after Antonio Felix da Costa copped a three-minute penalty.

Sebastian Buemi took the third-place on the podium even as his countrymate and championship contender Nick Cassidy crashed out of the race making the job a bit easier for Dennis.

"I am lost for words. Everyone (team) deserved it. To become world champion is just mind blowing. I am just amazed," said Dennis.

The runner-up finish took Dennis' point tally to an insurmountable 213. He is followed by Evans (176) and Cassidy (174).

The team championship is still alive and will be decided on the last day of the season with Envision Racing (271) and Jaguar (263) separated by just eight points. Tag Heuer Porsche is distant third with 239 points.

As many as five drivers crashed out of the race. The final race of the season will be held on Sunday.

The two championship contenders began from the front row in race one of the final showdown.

Cassidy protected his pole position, but Dennis was overtaken by Envision Racing's Buemi, who came from the right of the Kiwi to move to second position.

Dennis said on team radio that there was touch from Buemi when they crossed the Excel building.

Coming into the penultimate race of the season with a 24-point cushion, Dennis had a great chance to seal the championship.

Buemi helped his teammate Cassidy to pull away by defending his position with elan, while Evans, the pole winner demoted to P6 for grid penalty, moved to third.

Dennis made a rash move on Cassidy, going side-by-side, for the third position at the final corner but it let Rast make his way up as the two championship contenders slowed to save their cars.

More than 20 laps left in 36-lap race, Cassidy's race was as good as over when the front wing of his car got damaged as Buemi did not let him pass, forcing him to back of the grid.

It relieved pressure off Dennis while Evans led the race.

The debris on the track put safety car into action. Dennis had dropped to fifth but gained a place when Pascal Wehrlien missed the activation loop. This was after Cassidy's race was over.

Now the Brit needed to go past Rene Rast to seal the championship. At the back of the grid Sacha Fenestraz crashed while negotiating a hairpin turn at a very high speed, forcing the safety car yet again on the track.

The red flag forced all the cars into their respective garages with just five laps left in the race.

Dennis needed a podium finish after the re-start and Buemi lost the third position to help the home-favourite.

The race was red-flagged again when every car was stuck at T19 after Buemi got locked.

Dennis held his nerves at the re-start to win the drivers' championship.

Earlier in the day during the qualifying, Mitch Evans won the fight for the pole, beating fellow New Zealander Nick Cassidy by 0.26 seconds, but he was demoted to number six as he was carrying a five-place penalty from the Rome round.

Consequently, Cassidy, the second-placed driver in the championship, took the pole position, and championship leader Dennis, who had lost the semifinal duel to Evans, moved up to number two on the grid.

While he copped the penalty, Evans added three free points to his kitty, taking the tally to 154 before the start of the race. PTI AT KHS KHS