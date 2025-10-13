Depends on form, fitness and hunger: Shastri on Rohit, Kohli's 2027 World Cup ambitions

Sydney, Oct 13 (PTI) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's hopes of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup hinge on "form, fitness and hunger" with the upcoming series against Australia being an important test of all three aspects.

The 63-year-old, who coached India from 2017 and 2021, said both stalwarts need a strong series against Australia to cement their places. Rohit and Kohli have been named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting in Perth on October 19.

"That's why they're here (playing the ODI series against Australia)," Shastri was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au at Kayo Sport's Summer of Cricket launch here.

"They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger and, of course, form. So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel and then it's their call," he added.

Currently, ODI cricket is the only international format the duo plays and it remains to be seen whether they fit into India's long-term plans, with the 50-over World Cup still two years away.

By then, Rohit will be 40, while Kohli will be 38. Rohit was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain.

Rohit and Kohli were last seen representing India during their victorious Champions Trophy campaign in February this year.

While Rohit was named player of the match in the final, Kohli featured among the top five batters, repeatedly leading India to victory throughout the tournament.

"(It's) the same thing with Steve Smith, who retired from ODIs in March, from Australia's point of view. At that age, you've got to enjoy it, and you still have to have the hunger.

"But there's no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games, and the big boys step up," Shastri added.

The former India all-rounder also feels the 'Men in Blue' perform better in white-ball cricket than in the red-ball format.

"India is much stronger in white ball than the red ball. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli… they know that these youngsters are pushing them." Shastri spoke about the wealth of young talent India possesses in limited-overs cricket highlighting Tilak Varma's innings in the recent Asia Cup final.

"(Varma's) innings in that Asia Cup final was absolutely fantastic," Shastri said.

"Because under pressure to play like that (was impressive). There's some good young guns there in (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, there's (Shubman) Gill, there's Tilak Varma.

"A lot of good young talent and lot of all-rounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, so it's a strong white-ball unit," he added.