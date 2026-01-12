Desai hits ton as Saurashtra edge out UP to enter semis

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Skipper Harvik Desai led from the front with an unbeaten century as Saurashtra humbled fancied Uttar Pradesh by 17 runs via the VJD Method in a rain-interrupted game to enter the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here Monday.

Despite missing in-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who had linked up with the Indian team after an injury to Rishabh Pant, Uttar Pradesh did well to put up a challenging total of 310 for eight after being invited to bat first.

In reply, Saurashtra were 238 for three in 40.1 overs when rain stopped play, and they emerged winners after the V. Jayadevan (VJD) method was applied.

Saurashtra needed 77 runs in the last 10 overs, a very gettable proposition with their captain going strong. Desai was batting on exactly 100 off 116 balls when the match was halted, the skipper having figured in a vital second-wicket stand of 133 runs with Prerak Mankad (67 off 66 balls).

Desai then found another able ally in Chirag Jani (40 not out off 31 balls), with whom he added 76 runs for the fourth wicket to help his side finish on the right side of the result.

During his knock, Desai struck eight fours and two sixes as Saurashtra edged out UP, who topped Group B after winning all their matches in the league stage. Saurashtra finished second in Group D after winning five of their seven matches.

The absence of Jurel, who had amassed 558 runs in seven innings over the course of the league stage, was a big blow to UP, but the side was well served by opener Abhishek Goswami and Sameer Rizvi, both coming up with a fluent knock of 88 off 82 and 77 balls respectively, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2.

Goswami struck 12 fours during his innings while Sameer Rizvi smashed 10 boundaries and two sixes during his entertaining stay in the middle.

Rizvi, who was associated in a partnership of 50 runs with Prashant Veer (30 off 31 balls) and 45 with Goswami, after skipper Rinku Singh (13 off 20 balls) failed to live up to the expectations.

Priyam Garg chipped in with 35 off 39 balls in the middle order while adding 57 runs for the third wicket with Goswami after UP lost two wickets with 42 runs on the board in the ninth over.

Down the order, leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari contributed a handy 20 off 11 balls before Rizvi took their side past the 300-run mark.

The start was far from ideal for UP who lost Aryan Juyal (0) with only 10 runs on the board. One-down bat Rituraj Sharma too couldn't play a significant innings as Saurashtra made early inroads.

However, the duo of Goswami and Rizvi led the recovery.

Left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya was the most successful bowler for UP, returning figures of 3/54, while there were two wickets apiece for Ankur Panwar and Prerak Mankad. Ankur, though, leaked 75 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 310/8 in 50 overs (Abhishek Goswami 88, Sameer Rizvi 88; Chetan Sakariya 3/54) Saurashtra: 238/3 in 40.1 overs (Harvik Desai 100 not out, Prerak Mankad 67, Chirag Jani 40 not out). PTI AH APS APS APS