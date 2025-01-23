Desai registers best bowling figures for Gujarat to dismantle Uttarakhand

Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Young left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai's magical 9 for 36, the best bowling figures by a Gujarat player in first-class cricket, dismantled Uttarakhand on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The previous best bowling figures for Gujarat was 8 for 21 by Jasubhai Patel in 1960-61.

Asked to bowl, Desai wreaked havoc with the new ball as he picked up wickets at will to destroy Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand batters had no clue against Desai's guile as he ran through through the visitors' batting line-up, picking up wickets from the fifth over of the innings to bundle out the opposition for 111 in 30 overs.

Advertisment

Desai missed a perfect 10 as fellow left-arm orthodox bowler Vishal Jayswal picked up the last wicket of Harsh Patwal.

For Uttarakhand, Shashwat Dangwal top-scored with 35, while opener Avneesh Sudha made 30.

In reply, Gujarat were 190 for 4 at stumps on Day 1.

Advertisment

Manan Hinrajia was batting on 66, while Urvil Patel made 53.

Jaymeet Patel (29 not out) was at the crease alongside Hinrajia at the close of play.

Gujarat enjoy a lead of 79 runs in the first innings with six wickets in hand.

Advertisment

Tanmay shines with ton for Hyderabad ========================== Opener Tanmay Agarwal hit an unbeaten 137 off 272 balls during which he struck 14 boundaries to propel Hyderabad to 291 for 2 in their first innings after opting to bat against Himachal Pradesh.

Besides Tanmay, Abhirath Reddy (73) and wicket-keeper Rahul Radesh (52) also scored a half-century.

Khaleel claims maiden five-wicket haul ======================== Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (5/37) claimed his maiden first-class five-for in a big game against Vidarbha in Jaipur to bundle out their opposition for 165 after being invited to bowl.

Advertisment

Having made his first-class debut in 2017, Khaleel had played just 17 matches and in his 18th game, he finally achieved the milestone.

Besides Khaleel, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar returned with figures of 3 for 40.

In reply, Rajasthan were 101 for 5 at the close of play with skipper Mahipal Lomror (44 not out) holding the fort.

Advertisment

Rasheed's ton hold Andhra ================== Opener Shaik Rasheed struck a patient 105 to help Andhra end Day 1 on 245 for 7 against Puducherry in another Group C match in Puducherry.

Brief Scores: At Ahmedabad: Uttarakhand 111 all out in 30 overs (Shashwat Dangwal 35 not out; Siddharth Desai 9/36) vs Gujarat 190 for 4 in 61 overs (Manan Hingrajia 66 not out, Urvil Patel 53; Mayank Mishra 3/86).

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 291 for 2 in 90 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 137, Abhirath Reddy 73; Akash Vashist 1/35).

Advertisment

At Jaipur: Vidarbha 165 all out in 57.3 overs (Karun Nair 39; Khaleel Ahmed 5/37) vs Rajasthan 101 for 5 in 30 overs (Mahipal Lomror 44 not out; Shubham Kapse 2/17).

At Puducherry: Andhra 245 or 7 in 90 overs (Shaik Rasheed 105, KV Sasikanth 57 not out; Abin Mathew 3/37) vs Puducherry. PTI SSC SSC AH AH