Desai's Magnificent 7 propels Gujarat to stunning win vs Karnataka

Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Gujarat scripted a stunning turnaround by bundling out Karnataka for a mere 103 on the final day to secure a dramatic six-run win in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash here on Monday.

Set a modest 110-run target, the star-studded Karnataka were cruising comfortably at 50 for no loss before the Gujarat bowlers, headlined by left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai's stellar 7/42 orchestrated a sensational collapse.

He was well-supported by off-spinner Rinkesh Vaghela (3/38) as Karnataka lost all their wickets for 53 runs inside 17 overs.

This was Gujarat's second successive win as they climbed to the top of the group with 12 points, while the eight-time champions Karnataka slipped to third place with six points.

Tripura occupy second place after their drawn match against Tamil Nadu at home.

It all began with Mayank Agarwal's departure in the 10th over as Desai turned the game on its head with Karnataka batters showing atrocious shot selection.

Devdutt Padikkal (31), Nikin Jose (4) and Manish Pandey (0) followed suit as the vaunted Karnataka line-up struggled against the spin and crumbled under pressure with only three managing double-digit scores.

Shubhang Hegde remained composed amid the chaos but a stunning catch by wicketkeeper Het Patel ended his innings for 27 (37b) with Karnataka on 92/8, 18 runs shy of the target.

Thereafter it was a matter of time as Rohit Kumar and Prasidh Krishna got out in addition of just 11 runs.

Railways garner three points vs Punjab ============================ In Mullanpur, seamer Himanshu Sangwan's 4/58 in the first innings helped Railways secure first innings lead over Punjab and garner three points after their drawn match.

Tottering in their overnight score of 93/6, Punjab folded for 178. Abhinav Sharma was their top-scorer with 73 (92b).

Forced to bat again, Punjab showed resilience in their second innings, reaching 53/1 before the match concluded.

Abhishek Sharma (4) fell early to Sangwan, but Prabhsimran Singh (23 not out) and Naman Dhir (26 not out) steadied the ship.

Brief Scores In Ahmedabad: Gujarat 264 and 219; 80.2 overs (Umang Kumar 57, Manan Hingrajia 56; Vasuki Koushik 3/16, Rohit Kumar 3/61, Shubhang Hegde 2/90). Karnataka 374 and 103; 26.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 31; Siddharth Desai 7/42, Rinkesh Vaghela 3/38). Gujarat won by six runs. Points: Gujarat 6, Karnataka 0.

In Mullanpur: Railways 345. Punjab 178; 47.3 overs (Abhinav Sharma 73; Himanshu Sangwan 4/58, Kunal Yadav 3/59, Yuvraj Singh 2/42) and following on 53/1. Match drawn. Points: Railways 3, Punjab 1.

In Povorim: Goa 618/7 declared and 25 for no loss. Chandigarh 479; 160 overs (Kunal Mahajan 147, Raj Bawa 90, Arslan Khan 84; Darshan Misal 5/110). Match drawn. Points: Goa 3, Chandigarh 1.

In Agartala: Tamil Nadu 143/2 vs Tripura. Match drawn. Points: TN 1, Tripura 1. PTI TAP KHS KHS