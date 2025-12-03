Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals by four wickets in World ILT20 opener

Dubai, Dec 3 (PTI) Desert Vipers humbled defending champions Dubai Capitals by four wickets in the opening fixture of World ILT20 here, bringing to an end a six-match losing streak against the same team in a rematch of last season's final.

The win was powered by a half-century from Andries Gous and a comprehensive performance with the ball.

The result also marked the Vipers' 21st victory across all seasons of the competition -- the most by any team.

After electing to bowl first, Noor Ahmad (2/25), David Payne (2/26), and Khuzaima Tanveer (2/35) each registered two-wicket hauls to restrict the Capitals to 150/8 on Tuesday night.

In the run chase, Desert Vipers were comfortably ahead of the equation with openers Fakhar Zaman (26 off 15) and Andries Gous (58 off 36) putting on a quick-fire 50-run stand.

Zaman smashed two sixes and a four before he was dismissed by Mohammad Nabi in the fifth over -- the first time the batter has fallen to a spinner in the DP World ILT20.

Gous was equally aggressive, hitting three fours off Scott Currie as the Vipers finished the powerplay at 64/1.

Max Holden joined Gous as the duo put on a 35-run alliance in the span of 30 deliveries. The Vipers were cruising when Gulbadin Naib dismissed Holden in the 10th over to leave the score at 85/2.

Gous brought up his half-century in 32 balls, studded with six fours and two sixes, before he was sent back by Waqar Salamkheil. Salamkheil followed up with the wicket of Sam Curran (7 off 10) to emerge as the pick of the Capitals attack.

Scot Currie chipped in with crucial late wickets, removing Shimron Hetmyer (7 off 6) and Hassan Nawaz (3 off 7), but the damage was done. Dan Lawrence (19 not out off 16 balls) and Khuzaima Tanveer (12 not out off 8 balls) took the Vipers home in 19 overs.

Batting first, Dubai Capitals faced early pressure as the Vipers pacers made immediate inroads. Sediqullah Atal (16 off 13) fell to Naseem Shah, Gulbadin Naib (0 off 1) was undone by a fine return catch from Sam Curran, and Jordan Cox (2 off 7) became Dan Lawrence's first scalp, leaving the Capitals at 32/3.

Opener Shayan Jahangir (19 off 12) and David Willey (10 off 22) made small contributions. Rovman Powell (39 off 22) and Wiley had put on 25 runs in 26 balls, before Willey was castled by Noor Ahmad in the 12th over.

Powell's cautious start quickly changed to a counterattack as he joined Gulbadin Naib for a 34-run stand in only 22 balls. The West Indian did the heavy lifting as he took down Khuzaima Tanveer for 18 runs before falling to the UAE pacer, in the 15th over with the score at 101/5.

Mohammad Nabi (29 off 23) struck two fours and two sixes, combining with skipper Dasun Shanaka (12 off 11) for 30 runs in 20 balls.