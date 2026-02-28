Desist from using India or Indian in name or activities: Sports Ministry to DCCI

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has directed the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) to refrain from using 'India' or 'Indian' in its name or activities as it is not a recognised national federation.

In a letter to DCCI secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan, the ministry said the use of 'India' or 'Indian' is only permitted for bodies that have been recognised by the government. Similar letters have also been sent to the Women's Football Federation of India and the Indian Body Builders' Federation among others.

"...It has come to the notice of this Department that the expression "India" is being used by your Federation, namely, Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India, despite the fact that the said Federation is not recognised as National Sports Federation by this Ministry," the letter stated.

"...it is hereby directed to desist from using the expression "India" or "Indian" in the name and/or any activities of your Federation. Unauthorized use of the said expressions are liable for appropriate action under the extant rules and applicable laws," it warned.

Although not recognised by the BCCI officially, the DCCI has the backing of the Indian board, which is not a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF) either. Chauhan acknowledged receiving the letter from the ministry and urged it to recognise DCCI.

"...it is not just us but multiple sports bodies have been notified that they can't use the word India since they are not Registered NSF. My plea to ministry would be to accord us NSF status as we have been running the Differently Abled Cricket in the country.

"We have organised World Cups, Asia Cups, national tournaments as well bilateral series. Our national team has played in England, Sri Lanka. The BCCI also recognises us," Chauhan, the secretary of DCCI, told PTI.

Chauhan called for similar action against other bodies claiming to run the affairs of differently-abled cricket in India.

"There is CABI (Cricket Association for Blind), the Wheelchair Association, Association for speech and hearing impaired players. I believe everyone should get this notification from Ministry," he said.

A ministry source said with the National Sports Governance Act now in operation, all sporting bodies will have to take recognition from the soon-to-be-constituted National Sports Board for the ministry's nod.

Taekwondo mess ============ In another decision, the ministry has decided to withdraw the recognition of the Taekwondo Federation of India.

It also stated that the rival India Taekwondo would not be recognised as the sport's governing body either as none of the two could justify their case to the ministry as directed by the Delhi High Court.

"...upon further examination, it has been observed that the Constitution/Memorandum of Association (MoA)/Bye-laws of Taekwondo Federation of India and India Taekwondo are not fully in conformity with the Sports Code...it is observed that, as on date, both the parties' viz., Taekwondo Federation of India and India Taekwondo do not fully meet the conditions prescribed in the guidelines for recognition of NSFs as contained in the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011." "...at present, neither of the above said two Federations qualifies for grant of government recognition...in compliance of the directions of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi dated 06.01.2026, it has been decided that, as neither Taekwondo Federation of India nor India Taekwondo fully meet the criteria prescribed in the Sports Code for grant of recognition." PTI PM KHS PM AH AH