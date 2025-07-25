Dev Meena betters own pole vault NR with 5.40m effort to qualify for final round at WUG

Bochum (Germany), Jul 25 (PTI) Dev Kumar Meena bettered his own pole vault national record with an effort of 5.40m to qualify for the final round at the World University Games here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Meena finished fifth in the Group A qualification round and sixth overall as he bettered his earlier national record of 5.35m set in April in Kochi during the Federation Cup by 0.05m.

He began at 5.05m which he cleared in his first attempt, before also soaring above 5.25m in his first try. He faltered in his first attempt when the bar was raised to 5.40m but successfully cleared the national record height in his second attempt.

This was the third time Meena, the leading pole vaulter in the country, had broken the national record this year. He had also won gold in the Uttarakhand National Games in February with the then national record height of 5.32m.

Meanwhile, national record holder Animesh Kujur finished fourth in the men's 200m final, clocking 20.85 seconds Thursday night. His national record stands at 20.32 seconds.

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team also ended at fourth with a time of 3:18.40. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM