Dev, Tamang, Durga advance in Dutch Junior International

Haarlem (The Netherlands), Feb 26 (PTI) Indian shuttler Dev Ruparelia advanced to the round of 32 with a straight-game victory over compatriot Pranit Somani at the Dutch Junior International here on Thursday.

Dev dominated the rallies from the start and maintained the pressure to comfortably seal the match 21-9, 21-6 in just 24 minutes.

Dev will next face Clement Massias of France.

Samuel Tamang in the men’s singles and fifth seed Durga Esha Kandrapu in the women's singles also progressed to the round of 32, Tamang outwitted Axel Boesen of Denmark 22-20, 16-21, 21-11, while Durga prevailed 21-16, 21-9 over Olga Szwarowiecka of Poland.

Akhil Reddy Bobba, Nishchal Chand, second seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri are scheduled to play in the later half.