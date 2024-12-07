Devajit Saikia appointed Acting Secretary of BCCI

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the BCCI's acting secretary by Board President Roger Binny, replacing Jay Shah who recently took over as the new ICC President.

Saikia, who hails from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer. He is currently the BCCI joint secretary.

Binny used his constitutional powers to appoint Saikia as acting secretary in a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent secretary is appointed under BCCI rules and regulations.

In a letter addressed to Saikia, which is in possession of PTI, Binny cited clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to hand secretarial powers to the Assam official, who is also the Advocate General of the state.

"The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases.

"Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb," Binny wrote to Saikia.

It is understood that Saikia will continue in this role till September next year before the vacancy is permanently filled up.