Devank and Ayan lead Patna Pirates to thrilling win against UP Yoddhas

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Patna Pirates made a remarkable comeback to beat UP Yoddhas 42-37 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Saturday.

For the Patna Pirates, the dynamic Devank was once again turned out to be the star with 11 points.

Along with Devank, the Patna Pirates also had Ayan scoring nine points.

For the UP Yoddhas, it was Gagan Gowda who top scored with nine points, while Hitesh registered a High 5 and Bharat bagged six points.

UP Yoddhas' captain Surender Gill and Gagan Gowda got the team off to a bright start, as they raced to a three-point lead within first few minutes of the contest.

And complementing them was the defensive unit, which put the UP Yoddhas in the box seat early on.

Seven minutes into the contest, Hitesh and UP Yoddhas inflicted an ALL OUT on the Patna Pirates as well. At this point, the UP Yoddhas were well and truly bossing the affair.

For the Patna Pirates, it was Devank and Ayan, who were leading the charge, yet again.

But, midway through the first half, it was the UP Yoddhas, who led the contest by seven points. After that, the Patna Pirates started to mount a comeback, with Ayan taking charge in attack and the Shubham Shide-led defence supporting him brilliantly.

The contest turned on its head with five minutes to go in the half, as Patna Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT on the UP Yoddhas, which brought both teams to 15-15.

From then on, the three-time champions cranked up the intensity, and ended a well contested first half with the lead. At the break, Patna Pirates led 23-19.

Patna Pirates started the second half brightly, and had the better of their opponents in the first few minutes.

But Bharat and Hitesh ensured UP Yoddhas would stay within touching distance of Patna Pirates.

Devank, Ayan and Shubham Shinde were pulling the strings for Patna Pirates, who despite all the pressure, managed to hold onto the lead.

For UP Yoddhas, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Bharat were working well in sync, which was causing their opponents some concern.

At the half-hour mark, Patna Pirates led by three points, but it was still anyone's game.

The final phase of play saw Devank complete yet another Super 10, after which Patna Pirates landed an ALL OUT on UP Yoddhas as well. From the on, Patna Pirates, started to consolidate on their lead.

Eventually, Patna Pirates won the contest, and registered their third win of the season. PTI SSC SSC KHS