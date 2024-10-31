Devank, Ayan lead Patna Pirates to 44-30 win against Dabang Delhi KC

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Patna Pirates secured their second win of Pro Kabaddi League KL Season 11, defeating Dabang Delhi KC 44-30 here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Devanka and Ayan both scored 12 points each for the Patna side.

The two sides started off with a few empty raids, after which Ayan picked up the first point of the game for the Patna Pirates, who raced into a slender lead early on.

Dabang Delhi KC, though, were within to touching distance with Ashu Malik getting them their first few points.

Advertisment

A Super Raid from Vinay, however, reduced the deficit for the Dabang Delhi KC side, who trailed by 3 at the 10-minute mark.

Patna Pirates continued to build on their lead with the likes of Ayan, Devank and Sandeep calling the shots on the mat. At half-time, Patna Pirates led 21-13.

After the break, it was Dabang Delhi KC who had the momentum on their side, as they picked up three quick points through Ashu Malik in the first few minutes.

Advertisment

But five minutes into the second half, Patna Pirates got their acts going, and wrestled back the momentum.

At the half-hour mark, Dabang Delhi KC landed an ALL OUT on Patna Pirates.

But the three-time champions of the PKL were still in control of the game.

Advertisment

In the final phase of the game, Ayan and Devank for Patna Pirates and Ashu Malik for the Dabang Delhi KC registered their Super 10s. And while Vinay was giving Ashu good support, Patna Pirates were dominating the contest.

With five minutes to go, Patna Pirates led by 13 points. Eventually, the Patna Pirates came away with a comfortable win. PTI SSC SSC TAP