Devank Dalal named Bengal Warriorz captain

Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) Bengal Warriorz on Tuesday announced star raider Devank Dalal as their captain for season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League, with veteran defender Nitesh Kumar appointed defence captain.

Devank, the most expensive Indian signing at Rs 2.205 crore, is coming off a record-breaking 301 raid points in Season 11, just two years after recovering from a life-threatening skull injury.

Nitesh, the only player to cross 100 tackle points in a PKL season, has over 400 career tackles and proven leadership to Bengal's defence.

"I've fought hard to be back on this stage, and I want to lead with that same determination," stated Dalal in a press release.

"In kabaddi, holding the line is just as important as scoring points. My focus will be to bring stability, guide the younger players, and make sure our defence sets the tone for the team. If we stay strong at the back, our raiders will always have the freedom to win us matches,” added Nitesh.

Head coach Naveen Kumar said the duo's "fearless attack and defence stability" makes them the ideal leaders for a young Warriorz side aiming to play bold kabaddi this season.